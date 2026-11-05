Democrats seize Texas House, win attorney general’s office that ran H-1B probes

Democrat Nathan Johnson was projected to win the open Attorney General's race, leading Republican Mayes Middleton by approximately 52 per cent to 46 per cent.

The attorney general's office has particular significance for Indian professionals working in Texas, given Paxton's recent investigations into alleged misuse of the H-1B visa programme.

In April, Paxton announced that his office had issued civil investigative demands to nearly 30 businesses in North Texas over suspected H-1B visa fraud.

"I will not allow the H-1B program to be abused by bad actors seeking to use it as a loophole for allowing foreign nationals to invade Texas," Paxton had said in a statement released by his office.

Indian-born professionals account for a substantial share of the US H-1B workforce. According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), beneficiaries born in India accounted for approximately 70 per cent of approved H-1B petitions in fiscal year 2025.

It remains unclear whether Johnson will continue the investigations initiated under Paxton when he assumes office in January.

The Democratic gains extended to the Texas House of Representatives, where the party entered election night holding 62 of the chamber's 150 seats and needing to flip 14 seats to secure a majority.

According to The Texas Tribune, Democrats were on track to gain approximately 21 seats, potentially giving them 83 seats against the Republicans' 67, provided the results hold.

However, Republicans retained control of the Texas Senate, preventing Democrats from securing complete control of the state legislature.

Goodwin, despite winning the lieutenant governor's race, will preside over a Republican-majority Senate. The Texas Tribune reported that Republican lawmakers were expected to consider changes to Senate rules that could restrict her powers.

The Democratic victory has also triggered an early contest for the position of speaker of the Texas House.

Representative Senfronia Thompson, a Houston Democrat first elected in 1972, announced her candidacy on election night with the support of at least 11 Democratic lawmakers, The Texas Tribune reported.

"I am grateful for the support of my colleagues, and I am ready to lead this House with the experience, respect, and determination this moment demands," Thompson said.

She added that the new leadership would offer an opportunity to bring lawmakers together and work for families across Texas.

If elected, Thompson would become the first woman and the first Black lawmaker to serve as Speaker of the Texas House, according to Texas Scorecard. The full House is scheduled to elect its Speaker when the next legislative session begins in January 2027.

The Democratic gains also included victories by Indian American candidates contesting state legislative seats.

Democrat Pooja Sethi won the open 47th House District in Austin, securing approximately 63 per cent of the vote, according to the Texas Secretary of State's count.

However, Indian American Democrat Sandeep Srivastava lost his contest in the 66th House District, receiving approximately 45 per cent of the vote.

The results underline the growing participation of Indian American candidates in state-level politics, alongside their presence in national elections.

An NBC News exit poll in Texas found that 62 per cent of voters held an unfavourable opinion of Paxton, while 53 per cent viewed Talarico favourably.

Approximately 15 per cent of voters identified immigration as the most important issue facing the country, placing it behind the economy and the state of democracy.

Hinojosa's victory is particularly significant, as she will become the first Democrat elected governor of Texas since Ann Richards in 1990.

Talarico's Senate victory also marks a historic political shift, making him the first Democrat to win a US Senate election in Texas in more than three decades.

The newly elected officials are scheduled to take office in January, setting the stage for a significant change in Texas' political leadership and legislative priorities.

With IANS inputs