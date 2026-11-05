US midterms: Indian Americans win 30 state legislative seats; Raman leads in Los Angeles

At least 30 Indian Americans won state legislative seats, with Democrats accounting for 28 victories

Ranjeev Puri in Michigan and Priya Sundareshan in Arizona are positioned for leadership roles, subject to party votes

Nithya Raman led the Los Angeles mayoral contest against Karen Bass, but the race remained too early to call

Indian American candidates secured at least 30 state legislative seats in the US midterm elections, with Democrats dominating the tally and two of their senior lawmakers positioned to take leadership roles in newly won chambers.

The results also put Los Angeles city council member Nithya Raman ahead of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, although counting continued and the contest remained too early to call on Wednesday evening.

Of the 41 Indian American candidates contesting state legislative elections, 30 had won, two were leading and nine had lost, according to the reported tally. Democrats accounted for 28 victories, while Republicans retained two seats.

Every Indian American state legislative incumbent seeking re-election won. Eight of the successful candidates were unopposed, and 15 of the 30 winners were women.

Leadership prospects in Michigan and Arizona

In Michigan, House Minority Leader Ranjeev Puri retained the 24th District with about 66 per cent of the vote, according to an unofficial results aggregator. Democrats regained the state House, restoring their control of both legislative chambers and the governorship.

Michigan Advance reported that Puri was set to become the first Indian American and Sikh speaker of the Michigan House. His elevation remains subject to a vote by the Democratic caucus.

In Arizona, Senate Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan won another term in the 18th District with about 66 per cent, according to the secretary of state’s unofficial count.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee said the party had flipped both legislative chambers, securing control of the legislature and governorship together for the first time since the 1960s.

Sundareshan’s next position remained undecided. The Center Square reported that she intended to seek the Senate presidency, while a KTAR video caption identified her as the prospective Senate majority leader.