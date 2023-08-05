Denmark considers enacting laws to prevent burning of Quran

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that his government is considering enacting laws to prevent the recurring incidents of burning and desecration of the Holy Quran.

Rasmussen made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The discussions tackled the repeated incidents of burning and desecration of the Quran, which threatens the peaceful coexistence of societies, according to the statement.