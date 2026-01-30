Dhaka–Karachi direct flights resume after 14-year gap

A non-stop flight from Dhaka landed in Karachi on Thursday evening, marking the resumption of direct air connectivity between Bangladesh and Pakistan after a break of 14 years.

According to the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA), the Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft, operating flight BG-341, touched down at Jinnah International Airport to a ceremonial water salute, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

In a statement, the PAA described the arrival as the first direct flight from Dhaka to Karachi since 2010, calling it the start of a “new chapter” in relations between the two South Asian nations. A formal reception was held at the airport to welcome the aircraft.

The service comes at a time of improving relations between Islamabad and Dhaka, following political changes in Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed from office amid large-scale student-led protests on 5 August 2024.