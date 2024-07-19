Under pro-Israel pressure, Adidas walks back Bella Hadid ad campaign

Iconic sports apparel brand Adidas had a sound game plan ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics — to play up its SL72 sneaker, honouring the 1972 Munich Olympics with a re-issue of the Adidas Originals of that year.

The problem? Its brand ambassador and the face of the campaign, supermodel Bella Hadid, is not a popular choice with the pro-Israeli public these days.

Hadid's own Palestinian heritage, compounded by her outspoken support for the #CeasefireNow and #FreePalestine civilian campaigns against the Israeli genocide of civilians in Gaza, has made her persona non grata to several media houses, brands and publicists.

So, even as leadership in France, the host of this year's Olympic Games, swings around from being all for Israel's 'right to self-defence' after the October Hamas attack of 2023, to deploring the absolute massacre of women and children, attacks on educational and medical establishments and stoppage of aid... it seems her inclusion was a step too far.

But was it cowardly of Adidas to be so quick to expunge the campaign images from its social media, pull down posters and billboards as Israel's official handed tweeted its backlash?

This story may not be quite so black and white.

A case of misplaced (and muddled) loyalties?

The Munich Olympics are specifically remembered for a tragic reason: 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were killed by Palestinian militant group Black September, which infiltrated the Games Village that year. Fast forward 52 years, and Adidas thought of reviving its classic SL72 sneaker to honour the victims of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre.

Enter Bella Hadid, a supermodel of Palestinian heritage, as the campaign's star — and an outspoken critic of Israel's Occupation of the West Bank and its own campaign to decimate all militants in Gaza, no matter what the cost.

What could possibly go wrong?