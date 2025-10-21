Did Israel ever mean to honour the Gaza ceasefire? Let’s ask the Lebanese...

From 27 November 2024 to mid-October 2025, the UNIFIL detected around 950 projectiles fired from Israel into Lebanon and 100 Israeli airstrikes, spokesperson Kandice Ardiel said.

During the same period, it reported 21 projectiles fired from Lebanon toward Israel. Hezbollah has claimed one attack since the ceasefire.

Conflicting narratives

After the 11 October strikes in Msayleh, Israel's army said it hit “engineering equipment intended for the reconstruction of terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon”.

Lebanese authorities, Hezbollah and the equipment's owner disputed that.

“Everyone in Lebanon, from all different sects, comes to buy from us,” owner Ahmad Tabaja told journalists. “What have we done wrong?”

Lebanese president Joseph Aoun called the strikes “blatant aggression against civilian facilities”. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri accused Israel of seeking to prevent the communities’ reconstruction. Lebanon complained to the UN Security Council.

A few days later, Israel struck a cement factory and a quarry, claiming Hezbollah planned to use it to rebuild its infrastructure.

Last month, an Israeli strike hit a motorcycle and a car carrying a family in Bint Jbeil. It killed Shadi Charara, a car salesman, three of his children — including his 18-month-old twins — and the motorcyclist, and badly wounded Charara's wife and oldest daughter. It was among the highest death tolls since the ceasefire, sparking particular outrage because of the children.

“My brother was a civilian and his children and wife are civilians, and they have nothing to do with politics,” said sister Amina Charara.

Israel's military said it was targetting a Hezbollah militant, whom it did not name, but acknowledged that civilians were killed.