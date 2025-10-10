‘You cease, I fire,’ says Albanese as Israeli attacks coincide with ceasefire deal
Israeli military operations included repeated shelling of the Katiba area in central Khan Younis even as a ceasefire deal was being approved
Even as Israel approved the first phase of a ceasefire with Hamas, violence was reported in Gaza, prompting a sharp reaction from the UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese.
She warned that any ceasefire will only be effective if its terms are respected, hostages are released, and humanitarian aid flows uninterrupted into the enclave. Reflecting on previous agreements, Albanese described Israel’s approach as: “You cease, I fire.”
Early Friday, Israeli attack helicopters targeted a site east of Gaza City in the north of the territory, with artillery shelling also reported. The attacks follow air strikes in Gaza’s southern Khan Younis area, the first since Israel’s government ratified the initial phase of the US-mediated ceasefire deal late on Thursday night.
Gaza’s civil defence authorities have urged residents to avoid border areas of Gaza City until an official announcement is made regarding the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
Israeli military operations included repeated shelling of the Katiba area in central Khan Younis. No casualties have been reported so far.
Albanese also criticised Israel’s continued occupation and apartheid policies, calling for their dismantling and for those responsible for acts of genocide to be held accountable.
She emphasised that a comprehensive ceasefire with no resumption of hostilities is essential, and that it must be followed by discussions to end Israel’s military occupation.
Highlighting the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, Albanese noted that Palestinians are being reduced to “bare life,” facing widespread deprivation and suffering. She warned that planned Israeli military actions, including a potential ground offensive in Rafah, could have catastrophic consequences given the civilian population’s vulnerability.
Albanese underlined that unless the root causes of violence—such as occupation and apartheid are addressed, cycles of conflict are likely to continue. She has repeatedly called on Israel to fulfil its responsibilities as an occupying power, allow aid access, and respect international law.
Her reports suggest there are reasonable grounds to believe Israel may be committing acts of genocide in Gaza, while also condemning international inaction that allows the violence to persist.
Under the recently approved “phase one” ceasefire, Israel will exchange captives and withdraw from parts of Gaza, though how this fits into a broader plan for lasting peace remains unclear. Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas’s negotiating team, said the group had received guarantees from the US and mediators that the agreement marks a complete end to the war in Gaza.
