‘You cease, I fire,’ says Albanese as Israeli attacks coincide with ceasefire deal

Even as Israel approved the first phase of a ceasefire with Hamas, violence was reported in Gaza, prompting a sharp reaction from the UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese.

She warned that any ceasefire will only be effective if its terms are respected, hostages are released, and humanitarian aid flows uninterrupted into the enclave. Reflecting on previous agreements, Albanese described Israel’s approach as: “You cease, I fire.”

Early Friday, Israeli attack helicopters targeted a site east of Gaza City in the north of the territory, with artillery shelling also reported. The attacks follow air strikes in Gaza’s southern Khan Younis area, the first since Israel’s government ratified the initial phase of the US-mediated ceasefire deal late on Thursday night.

Gaza’s civil defence authorities have urged residents to avoid border areas of Gaza City until an official announcement is made regarding the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Israeli military operations included repeated shelling of the Katiba area in central Khan Younis. No casualties have been reported so far.

Albanese also criticised Israel’s continued occupation and apartheid policies, calling for their dismantling and for those responsible for acts of genocide to be held accountable.