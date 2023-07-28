Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

The al-Hassan family have been victims of Russian-launched cluster bombs twice in Syria now, both times with horrific consequences.

The first time, Abd al-Hadi Miteb al-Hassan told DW, his father was killed during an aerial attack on a camp for displaced people in opposition-controlled Idlib. The family is originally from countryside near the central Syrian city of Hama but moved to the opposition-held north east during the civil war. The second time, al-Hassan's two little sisters were playing just outside the camp when the remnants of a cluster bomb exploded.

"Rua lost an eye and Doaa lost her hand," the 23-year-old says. "We took them to hospital in Idlib and I stayed there with them for a month."

That was around 16 months ago. Now the two girls, aged 9 and 10, are trying to live a more normal life despite their injuries. But it's terribly difficult, al-Hassan says.