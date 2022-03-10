Discovery suspends operations in Russia amid war on Ukraine

Discovery has suspended all operations in Russia amid the countrys war on Ukraine. Around 15 channels that operate through Media Alliance — a joint venture with Russias National Media Group — will go off air from Wednesday.



The business joins a growing number of media companies that are turning their backs on Russian operations. CNN, which also operates through the same joint venture, stopped broadcasting from within Russia following a new media law passed last week that criminalises the publication of "false information" about Russia's military, reports variety.com.



Under the new law, journalists who call the war a "war" could be prosecuted and sentenced to prison. The BBC also suspended its journalism from Russia following the announcement of the new censorship law, although it U-turned on its decision on Tuesday and has now resumed reporting.



A spokesperson for Discovery told Variety: "Discovery has decided to suspend the broadcast of its channels and services in Russia."