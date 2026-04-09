Disney plans up to 1,000 job cuts; Oracle, HSBC also eye workforce reductions

The Walt Disney Company is planning to cut up to 1,000 jobs in the coming weeks, with a significant share of layoffs expected in its marketing division, according to a report.

Citing sources, The Wall Street Journal said the restructuring plans were initiated before Josh D’Amaro took over as chief executive officer in March. The layoffs are likely to impact less than 1 per cent of Disney’s global workforce, which stood at around 231,000 employees at the end of fiscal 2025.

The report added that Disney’s chief marketing officer Asad Ayaz is leading efforts to streamline and consolidate marketing operations under an internal programme codenamed “Project Imagine”, aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiency. Ayaz has been overseeing a newly created company-wide marketing structure since January.