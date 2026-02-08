Washington Post publisher Will Lewis steps down following mass layoffs

Will Lewis has stepped down as publisher of The Washington Post, saying the timing was right after two years of what he described as organisational transformation at the newspaper.

In a note sent to employees on Saturday and later shared on social media, Lewis wrote that “after two years of transformation, now is the right time for me to step aside”. He said that during his tenure, “difficult decisions had to be taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day”.

Lewis also thanked Post owner Jeff Bezos “for his support and leadership”.

In a separate statement, The Washington Post announced that Jeff D'Onofrio would take over as acting publisher with immediate effect. The statement did not mention Lewis. D’Onofrio has served as the paper’s chief financial officer since June 2025 and was previously chief executive officer of the social media platform Tumblr.

CBS News said it had reached out to the Post for comment.

Lewis had been publisher of the Post since November 2023. Before joining the newspaper, he served as publisher of The Wall Street Journal from 2014 to 2020.