Documentary on Hamas massacre at Israel's Supernova music festival in the works

Israeli production company SIPUR is working on a documentary that will recount the tragic and horrific details of the terror attack on the Supernova Music Festival near Gaza border by Hamas militants on 7 October.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, SIPUR is collaborating with Israeli broadcasters HOT Channel 8 and HSCC for the feature documentary about the assault that was part of Hamas surprise attack on the Southern border of Israel.

The film will be directed by Yariv Mozer and the makers will be using footage from people at the festival. At least 260 people were killed at the electronic dance music festival celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

"I have seen things in my life. I have lived through wars; I have fought in wars and I have even filmed during a war. But nothing prepared me for the harsh images I have seen in the remains of the massacre that took place at the Nova music festival.