Trump accuses Obama of leaking classified information over alien

Donald Trump on Thursday accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of revealing “classified information” after Obama said in a recent podcast interview that aliens are “real.”

The remarks came as Trump was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked him about Obama’s comments and whether he had seen any evidence of “non-human visitors to Earth”.

“Well, he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump replied.

When pressed on whether aliens exist, Trump did not provide a clear answer. “I don’t know if they’re real or not,” he said. “I can tell you he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information.” He added that he could potentially intervene, saying, “I may get him out of trouble by declassifying.”

The controversy followed Obama’s appearance last weekend on the “No Lie” podcast hosted by journalist Brian Tyler Cohen. During a rapid-fire segment, Obama was asked about extraterrestrial life and responded, “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them.” He also dismissed speculation that aliens were being held at the Nevada military facility widely associated with UFO conspiracy theories.