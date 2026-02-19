Trump rebukes UK over Chagos Islands handover despite US backing

Donald Trump has sharply criticised the United Kingdom’s decision to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, despite his administration having formally endorsed the agreement only a day earlier, the Al Jazeera reported.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer not to proceed with what he described as a flawed arrangement. “DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!” he wrote, referring to the strategically important island that hosts a joint UK–US military base.

Al Jazeera reported that Trump argued that entering into a long-term lease arrangement risked undermining Western security interests. He said he had warned Sir Keir that “leases are no good when it comes to countries” and described the proposed 100-year lease as a mistake. He also questioned the legitimacy of parties asserting rights over the territory, calling some claims “fictitious in nature”.

The Chagos archipelago, located in the Indian Ocean, was administered as part of Mauritius under French rule before Britain assumed control in the early 19th century. The UK detached the islands from Mauritius ahead of the latter’s independence in 1968 and subsequently removed up to 2,000 Chagossians to establish the military base on Diego Garcia.

In 2019, the International Court of Justice concluded that the UK should end its administration of the islands, a position later reinforced by a United Nations resolution calling for their return within six months. Under the new agreement, Britain will transfer sovereignty to Mauritius while retaining a 99-year lease on Diego Garcia, with an option to extend. The arrangement is expected to cost approximately £100 million annually.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office defended the agreement, describing it as essential to safeguarding Britain and its allies. The spokesperson said the deal was the only viable means of securing the long-term future of the base.