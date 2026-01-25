Trump on backfoot after backlash, praises UK troops as 'brave warriors'

US President Donald Trump spent Saturday hurriedly praising “brave” British soldiers and calling them “warriors”, apparently hoping that nobody remembered that 24 hours earlier, he had claimed European NATO troops basically hid behind American legs in Afghanistan — remarks that Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer found “insulting and appalling”.

Trump’s comments triggered widespread anger in Britain and across Europe after he asserted that European troops stayed off the front lines in Afghanistan — a claim that might have held up if nobody in Britain had access to either memory or Google.

For context, Britain lost 457 service personnel in Afghanistan — its deadliest overseas conflict since the 1950s — and for years, led the allied campaign in Helmand, the country’s biggest and most violent province, while also fighting alongside the US in Iraq. Hardly a case of “staying back a little”.

Realising belatedly that insulting dead soldiers tends not to play well, Trump rushed onto Truth Social to announce: “The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America! In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It's a bond too strong to ever be broken.”

One could almost hear the sound of frantic advisers Googling casualty figures off-screen.