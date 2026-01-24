Appalling: Starmer attacks Trump claims on non-US troops in Afghanistan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signalled that US President Donald Trump should apologise for his false and deeply offensive assertion that troops from non-US NATO countries hung back from the front line during the Afghanistan war. Starmer branded Trump’s remarks “insulting” and “appalling”, and he wasn’t alone — the UK’s reaction was one of shock, disgust and raw fury.

Trump, in an astonishing display of historical amnesia and arrogance, also claimed he wasn’t sure NATO would support the United States if needed — provoking outrage across Britain on Friday from people of every political stripe. This was not just provocative posturing; it was a smear on the memory of the fallen.

“We've never needed them, we have never really asked anything of them,” Trump told Fox News in Davos on Thursday. “You know, they'll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that, and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

It’s hard to overstate how offensive this was. After 9/11, the United States invoked NATO’s mutual-defence clause for the first time in the alliance’s history. Britain and dozens of other nations immediately followed America into Afghanistan, battling al-Qaida and the Taliban at enormous cost in blood and treasure.

In Britain, Trump’s comments tore open deep wounds. Starmer publicly honoured the 457 British service personnel killed in Afghanistan, alongside the many hundreds left with life-changing injuries.