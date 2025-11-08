Trump administration launches 175 probes into H-1B visa abuse

The Donald Trump administration has initiated 175 investigations into alleged misuse of the H-1B visa programme, targeting cases involving underpayment, fake job sites, and the illegal practice of “benching” employees — keeping them unpaid between projects.

According to the US Department of Labour, the probes form part of a broader crackdown aimed at protecting American workers and curbing exploitation within the visa system, which is widely used by technology firms to employ skilled foreign professionals.

“As part of our mission to protect American jobs, we’ve launched 175 investigations into H-1B abuse,” the Department said in a post on X on Friday. It added that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and labour secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the agency “will continue taking action to put American workers first.”

Chavez-DeRemer also reiterated the administration’s stance, writing that the Department “is using every resource at our disposal to stop H-1B abuse and protect American jobs. Under the leadership of @POTUS, we’ll continue to invest in our workforce and ensure high-skilled job opportunities go to American workers FIRST!”

Indian nationals — particularly software engineers and healthcare professionals — account for a large share of H-1B visa holders and could be significantly affected by the renewed enforcement measures.

A Fox News report said the Labour Department did not disclose details of the ongoing investigations, which involve more than USD 15 million in calculated back wages. However, it noted that investigators had uncovered “a bounty of concerns,” including evidence that some H-1B workers with advanced qualifications were being paid well below the advertised wage rates.