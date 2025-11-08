Trump administration launches 175 probes into H-1B visa abuse
Investigations mark a wider push to safeguard US jobs and curb visa system abuses by tech firms hiring foreign talent
The Donald Trump administration has initiated 175 investigations into alleged misuse of the H-1B visa programme, targeting cases involving underpayment, fake job sites, and the illegal practice of “benching” employees — keeping them unpaid between projects.
According to the US Department of Labour, the probes form part of a broader crackdown aimed at protecting American workers and curbing exploitation within the visa system, which is widely used by technology firms to employ skilled foreign professionals.
“As part of our mission to protect American jobs, we’ve launched 175 investigations into H-1B abuse,” the Department said in a post on X on Friday. It added that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and labour secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the agency “will continue taking action to put American workers first.”
Chavez-DeRemer also reiterated the administration’s stance, writing that the Department “is using every resource at our disposal to stop H-1B abuse and protect American jobs. Under the leadership of @POTUS, we’ll continue to invest in our workforce and ensure high-skilled job opportunities go to American workers FIRST!”
Indian nationals — particularly software engineers and healthcare professionals — account for a large share of H-1B visa holders and could be significantly affected by the renewed enforcement measures.
A Fox News report said the Labour Department did not disclose details of the ongoing investigations, which involve more than USD 15 million in calculated back wages. However, it noted that investigators had uncovered “a bounty of concerns,” including evidence that some H-1B workers with advanced qualifications were being paid well below the advertised wage rates.
Officials said such practices depress pay scales for both foreign and domestic workers, forcing American employees to accept lower compensation to remain competitive. Investigators also found that some employers failed to inform the US Citizenship and Immigration Services when H-1B holders were terminated, with significant delays in reporting job losses.
Other probes revealed non-existent work sites and cases where visa holders were unaware of the positions listed in their applications. Some companies were also accused of “benching” — a practice in which workers are left unpaid between assignments, in violation of labour laws.
The investigations come amid a broader reform agenda under President Trump’s second term, which seeks to overhaul visa categories viewed as undermining American employment.
In September, Trump issued a proclamation titled “Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers”, introducing new conditions for H-1B petitions filed after 21 September 2025. The order requires an additional payment of USD 100,000 as part of the application process, which the administration says will help ensure compliance and deter misuse.
The Labour Department has pledged to continue monitoring companies for violations, warning that those found guilty of abusing the programme could face penalties, back-pay orders, and potential debarment from future participation in the H-1B system.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines