Donald Trump admin plans to deport 700 Guatemalan children: Senator

The removals would mark another step in the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement strategy, which has included surging federal officers to cities, ramping up deportations, and rolling back protections for immigrants. The White House and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have not commented. The Guatemalan government has also declined to respond.

Immigrant advocacy groups criticized the plan, calling it an attack on due process. “We are outraged by the Trump administration’s renewed assault on the rights of immigrant children,” said Lindsay Toczylowski, president of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center.

In July, Guatemala’s immigration chief Danilo Rivera confirmed plans to repatriate 341 unaccompanied minors from U.S. facilities at the country’s expense, saying they should be returned before turning 18 to avoid transfer to adult detention centers. President Bernardo Arévalo defended the move as a “moral and legal obligation.”

Currently, unaccompanied migrant children encountered at the US-Mexico border are placed under ORR custody and housed in shelters or foster care until they can be released to sponsors, often relatives already in the US. They may apply for asylum, special juvenile status, or visas for victims of exploitation.

Critics say mass deportations would tear children away from legal support, foster families, and safety networks, exposing them once again to violence, poverty, and instability in Guatemala.

