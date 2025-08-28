Trump administration proposes to limit duration of visas for students, media

The Donald Trump administration is proposing to limit the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel in the US.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a press release on Wednesday said that if finalised, the proposed rule would limit the length of time certain visa holders — including foreign students — are allowed to stay in the United States.

Since 1978, foreign students (F visa holders) have been admitted into the US for an unspecified period known as “duration of status”.

Unlike other visas issued, those with a “duration of status” designation are allowed to remain in the US for an indefinite amount of time without further screening and vetting, the DHS said.

The Trump administration said that foreign students have taken advantage of the “US generosity” and have become “forever” students, perpetually enrolled in higher education courses to remain in the country.

“For too long, past administrations have allowed foreign students and other visa holders to remain in the US virtually indefinitely, posing safety risks, costing untold amounts of taxpayer dollars, and disadvantaging US citizens,” a DHS spokesperson said.