US proposes major overhaul of student and exchange visa rules

Citing national security concerns and fraud prevention, the Donald Trump administration has proposed sweeping changes to the admission rules for F (academic students), J (exchange visitors), and I (representatives of foreign information media) visa holders, ending the long-standing practice of “duration of status” and replacing it with fixed periods of authorised stay.

The move, if enforced, could significantly impact tens of thousands of Indian students and professionals in the United States. The Department of Homeland Security is set to publish this proposal in a federal notification on Thursday, 28 August, initiating a 30-day response period for the public.

“Unlike most non-immigrant classifications, which are admitted for a fixed time period, aliens in the F, J, and most I classifications are currently admitted for the period of time that they are complying with the terms and conditions of their non-immigrant classification,” DHS said in its notice.

Under the plan, visa holders would have to seek extensions directly from DHS if they wished to remain beyond their initial period. Officials said the change would bring these categories in line with other visa classes and allow immigration officers to better enforce compliance.

The proposed rule limits F and J admissions to a maximum of four years, shortens the post-completion grace period for students, and imposes stricter restrictions on transfers and programme changes. For I visa holders, admission would be capped at 240 days, with possible extensions. The DHS said the move would impose additional costs on schools, sponsors and visa holders, but stressed that it would safeguard programme integrity.