US reviewing 55 million visa holders for possible violations, says State Department

The United States is carrying out a sweeping review of more than 55 million valid visa holders to determine whether they have violated the conditions of their entry or stay, the State Department has confirmed.

In a written response to the Associated Press, officials said all visa holders are subject to “continuous vetting” to identify potential ineligibility. If violations are found, visas will be revoked and those already present in the country could face deportation.

The review will look for a range of disqualifying indicators, including visa overstays, criminal conduct, threats to public safety, or involvement in terrorist activity or support for terrorist organisations. Officials added that social media activity would also be scrutinised for any signs of hostility towards the United States, its people, government, or institutions.

“We review all available information as part of our vetting, including law enforcement or immigration records or any other information that comes to light after visa issuance,” a State Department spokesperson said.