US reviewing 55 million visa holders for possible violations, says State Department
The review will look for a range of disqualifying indicators, including visa overstays, criminal conduct, threats to public safety, or involvement in terrorist activity
The United States is carrying out a sweeping review of more than 55 million valid visa holders to determine whether they have violated the conditions of their entry or stay, the State Department has confirmed.
In a written response to the Associated Press, officials said all visa holders are subject to “continuous vetting” to identify potential ineligibility. If violations are found, visas will be revoked and those already present in the country could face deportation.
The review will look for a range of disqualifying indicators, including visa overstays, criminal conduct, threats to public safety, or involvement in terrorist activity or support for terrorist organisations. Officials added that social media activity would also be scrutinised for any signs of hostility towards the United States, its people, government, or institutions.
“We review all available information as part of our vetting, including law enforcement or immigration records or any other information that comes to light after visa issuance,” a State Department spokesperson said.
The announcement comes as President Donald Trump doubles down on his hard-line immigration agenda during his second term. His administration has already revoked thousands of student visas, introduced travel bans on citizens of 12 countries, imposed partial restrictions on a further seven, and brought in a controversial $15,000 deposit requirement for travellers from Malawi and Zambia.
Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an immediate halt to issuing worker visas for foreign truck drivers, claiming the influx was “endangering American lives” and undercutting US truckers’ jobs.
Officials have also instructed immigration officers to identify individuals who promote anti-American ideologies, engage in antisemitic harassment or violence, or show sympathy for terrorist groups. Matthew Tragesser, spokesperson for US Citizenship and Immigration Services, said: “America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies.”
Since Trump’s return to office in January, several foreign students have been arrested on university campuses for protesting against Israel’s military actions in Gaza, underscoring the increasingly fraught climate for international students in the US.
The administration has also secured court approval to temporarily revoke the legal status of more than 500,000 migrants and has pledged to end birthright citizenship.
With Agency Inputs
