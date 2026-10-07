Trump administration unveils ‘Golden Fleet’ plan to revive US naval shipbuilding

The initiative comes as Washington faces concerns over the ability of the US shipbuilding industry to produce warships and submarines quickly enough to meet the navy’s requirements. The administration has made rebuilding domestic shipbuilding a central part of its defence and industrial policy.

Speaking in Maryland, Trump said the United States had allowed its once-powerful shipbuilding sector to decline and described the new investment as part of a “golden age of shipbuilding”.

The Sparrows Point project is expected to expand production capacity for Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines, torpedo tubes and other submarine components. It will also support the development of autonomous underwater vessels and provide opportunities for newer defence technology companies to enter large-scale naval manufacturing.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the administration was seeking greater speed and production capacity from both the Pentagon and private industry.

“In order to make America great again, you need to make your navy great again,” Hegseth said, while calling for a stronger manufacturing sector and defence industrial base.

The Maryland project forms part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to expand and modernise the US Navy.

Trump has directed the Pentagon to address persistent delays and cost overruns in major naval programmes, increase competition among shipbuilders and expand the industrial base supporting nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers.

A presidential memorandum issued in August also directed the Pentagon to develop plans for a fifth public navy shipyard, which would be the first new facility of its kind in more than eight decades. The order calls for greater use of private-sector capacity and investment to improve the readiness of submarines and aircraft carriers.

The administration has acknowledged longstanding structural problems in US naval shipbuilding, including complex vessel designs, repeated design changes, limited competition and an ageing or weakened supplier base.

Officials say addressing these constraints will be critical to expanding production and ensuring the navy can meet the demands of future conflicts while restoring the United States’ industrial capacity to build advanced warships at scale.

With IANS inputs