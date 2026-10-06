Donald Trump to end taxpayer funding for his TV ads amid backlash

One advertisement features Trump saying that “America will never be a communist country”, while another uses footage of Mount Rushmore and Trump describing a “golden age of America”. A third reportedly closely resembles material from Trump's 2024 campaign. The advertisements carry a disclaimer stating that they were paid for by the US government.

The campaign has drawn criticism from lawmakers and ethics experts across the political spectrum, who have questioned whether taxpayer money should be used for advertisements that prominently feature the president and resemble campaign material.

Democratic lawmakers have called for investigations into the spending. The administration had redirected $20 million in Department of Homeland Security funds for the wider advertising campaign, according to reports.

California attorney general Rob Bonta has also asked federal watchdogs to investigate the advertisements, alleging that public funds were being used for partisan political purposes. His office said the ads had cost taxpayers at least $5.5 million as of 5 October.

MAGA Inc., Trump's super PAC, had more than $400 million in funds, according to reports, allowing it to take over financing of the advertisements. It remains unclear whether previously spent taxpayer money will be reimbursed.

Trump's decision to shift future funding away from taxpayers comes as scrutiny over the advertisements intensifies, with the midterm elections approaching.

With agency inputs