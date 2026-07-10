Trump airport name sparks battle over legacy and honour

For supporters, the renaming represents recognition of Trump’s political influence and his ties to Florida. Eric Trump celebrated the move, saying no one had done more for Florida and the country and was more deserving of the honour.

“As a son, and someone who flies out of this airport nearly every day, I will forever be proud to see the initials ‘DJT’ on my boarding pass,” he wrote on X.

President Trump also welcomed the decision, describing it as a “very big day in Palm Beach” and praising the airport’s location and planned improvements. He called it one of the “greatest and most spectacular airports anywhere in the World” in a post on Truth Social.

The renaming was enabled by legislation signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year. The rebranding effort, including new signs and other updates, is expected to cost up to $5.5 million.

But the honour has also prompted questions over whether Trump’s legacy warrants such a prominent public marker. Critics argue that naming major public infrastructure after political figures is a step that should be reserved for individuals whose contributions are viewed as broadly historic and enduring.

Traveller Keegan Collett, who was leaving the airport for Cincinnati, said he was surprised to see the change and questioned whether Trump deserved the recognition, though he felt the controversy had become larger than the issue itself.

“At the end of the day, it’s just the name of an airport,” Collett said.

The airport renaming came alongside another tribute in Tennessee, where officials renamed the I-40 Bridge in East Tennessee as the Donald J. Trump Bridge. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent, Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, and Representative Tim Burchett attended the ceremony in Dandridge.

Supporters say the honours reflect Trump’s political achievements and strong backing in parts of the country, including Jefferson County, where he won 82 per cent of the vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Opponents, however, see the moves as a reflection of political loyalty rather than a universally accepted historical legacy — ensuring that the debate over Trump’s place in public memory continues well beyond the airport terminal.

With AP inputs