Trump blasts NATO over Greenland rejection as alliance leaders meet in Turkiye
US president renews criticism of allies over Greenland and Iran as NATO summit focuses on defence spending and Ukraine
US President Donald Trump criticised NATO allies on Wednesday for opposing his efforts to bring Greenland under US control, reopening a contentious issue as alliance leaders gathered for a summit in Turkiye.
Trump said he was disappointed that NATO members had pushed back against his repeated calls for the United States to control Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, arguing that the Arctic island was strategically important for US security. He also criticised allies for not supporting US military action against Iran.
"Greenland doesn't help Denmark... it's an important part for the United States," Trump said, claiming the island was increasingly significant because of Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic.
The remarks overshadowed a summit that NATO leaders had hoped would highlight increased defence spending by European allies and continued support for Ukraine.
European members and Canada have pledged to raise military expenditure in line with demands repeatedly made by Trump, as Washington presses allies to shoulder more responsibility for the continent's security.
Mette Frederiksen rejected Trump's renewed claims, reiterating that Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and is not for sale. She called on the United States to respect Danish sovereignty.
Greenland has repeatedly rejected proposals to become part of the United States. The territory, which enjoys extensive self-rule within the Kingdom of Denmark, occupies a strategically important position in the Arctic and is home to valuable rare earth mineral reserves as well as the US-operated Pituffik Space Base.
Despite the tensions, Trump later described discussions with alliance leaders as positive and said there was "a lot of unity" within NATO, even as differences over Greenland, Iran and defence policy remained in focus.