Trump blasts NATO over Greenland rejection as alliance leaders meet in Turkiye

US President Donald Trump criticised NATO allies on Wednesday for opposing his efforts to bring Greenland under US control, reopening a contentious issue as alliance leaders gathered for a summit in Turkiye.

Trump said he was disappointed that NATO members had pushed back against his repeated calls for the United States to control Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, arguing that the Arctic island was strategically important for US security. He also criticised allies for not supporting US military action against Iran.

"Greenland doesn't help Denmark... it's an important part for the United States," Trump said, claiming the island was increasingly significant because of Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic.

The remarks overshadowed a summit that NATO leaders had hoped would highlight increased defence spending by European allies and continued support for Ukraine.