US trying to ‘divide Europe’, says EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, has said the United States wants to “divide Europe” and is unfavourable towards the EU, highlighting growing strains in transatlantic relations during the presidency of Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Friday, Kallas said Washington had been explicit about its approach towards the bloc. “What I think is actually important for everybody to understand is that the US has been very clear that they want to divide Europe. They don’t like the European Union,” she said.

Relations between the United States and European allies have been unsettled for more than a year, particularly since Trump returned to office. The US president has repeatedly criticised the European Union, introducing tariffs on several trading partners and taking an increasingly confrontational stance towards the bloc.

Trump has also floated the idea of annexing Greenland, a proposal that analysts say could undermine the North Atlantic Treaty Organization alliance.