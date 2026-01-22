EU scrambles to reassess US ties amid Trump’s unpredictable diplomacy

European leaders are entering emergency talks at Brussels on Thursday under no illusions about the degree of uncertainty emanating from Washington. In the space of a fortnight, US President Donald Trump has swung from threatening to seize Greenland and punish European allies with tariffs, to abruptly softening his stance — without providing clarity on what changed or why.

On the eve of the summit, Trump unexpectedly retreated from his insistence on “acquiring” Greenland, stressing for the first time that force would not be used. He also shelved tariff threats targeting eight European states backing Denmark.

The reversals temporarily lowered the temperature, but they also underscored the core problem: nothing in Trump’s behaviour suggests the EU can treat these pivots as final. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has already questioned the credibility of US commitments after Trump appeared ready to walk back a trade deal struck in July 2025 that was meant to pause escalation.

No details of the purported “framework” that prompted Trump’s latest U-turn have been released, adding to doubts within the bloc. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen continues to rule out negotiating away sovereignty, and officials across Brussels regard the opacity around US intentions as a strategic liability in its own right.

Uncertainty is also driving EU leaders to take a tougher line on Trump’s evolving proposal for a 'Board of Peace'. Initially framed as a small oversight group for the Gaza ceasefire, the concept has ballooned into something closer to a rival multilateral body, with Trump even suggesting it could absorb roles currently performed by the United Nations.