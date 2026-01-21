Mark Carney’s message to Trump gets a standing ovation

While the world is witnessing a great power rivalry and crumbling ‘rules-based order’, said Canadian prime minister Mark Carney at the World Economic Forum at Davos on 20 January, this marks a rupture from the old order and not a transition into a new one.

He was speaking the day before US President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the gathering on Wednesday, 21 January, when both leaders are expected to be at Davos. In what is seen as an oblique critique of the US president, the Canadian PM said, “…the rules-based order is fading…the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.”

Carney made a strong case for countries to take on unreasonable tariff and trade restrictions together and not singly. ‘When we negotiate bilaterally with a hegemon, we negotiate from weakness. We accept what’s offered. We compete with each other to be the most accommodating…This is not sovereignty. It’s the performance of sovereignty while accepting subordination…in a world of great power rivalry, the countries in-between have a choice: compete with each other for favour, or combine to create a third path with impact…,” he declared.

A veteran at the WEF, Carney — an investment banker and former governor of central banks in both Canada and England — has attended the forum 30 times. The forceful speech at Davos came on the heels of deals that the Canadian prime minister signed with China and Qatar. Even as Canada has sought out new trade partners ever since Carney took over as PM in March 2025, 75 per cent of its exports continue to go to the United States. Canada is also a major supplier of oil and steel to the United States.