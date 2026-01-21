Markets slide as Donald Trump renews threats over Greenland takeover

Global financial markets fell sharply after Donald Trump intensified his campaign to bring Greenland under US control, unsettling investors and fuelling fears of a deepening rift between Washington and its European allies.

Wall Street suffered its worst session in months after the US president threatened Denmark and several other European countries with heavy tariffs unless an agreement was reached over the Arctic territory. Al Jazeera reported that Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is critical to US security interests, citing growing Chinese and Russian activity in the region.

The S&P 500 dropped more than 2 per cent on Tuesday, its steepest fall since October. Technology shares were hit hardest, with the Nasdaq Composite sliding around 2.4 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell close to 1.8 per cent.

The US dollar, which often benefits during periods of market stress, also weakened, slipping about 0.8 per cent against a basket of major currencies. Investors instead sought refuge in gold, which climbed nearly 2 per cent to trade above $4,700 an ounce, a record high.

European markets followed Wall Street lower. London’s FTSE 100 ended the day around 0.7 per cent down, while Germany’s DAX fell by more than 1 per cent. The sell-off extended into Asia on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi initially dropping more than 1 per cent before recovering some ground.

Trump’s remarks have pushed US-European relations to what analysts describe as their most strained point in decades, raising concerns about the future of Nato and the stability of transatlantic trade. He has refused to rule out the use of military force to secure Greenland, despite both the United States and Denmark being members of the alliance.