EU vows ‘unflinching’ response as Trump’s Greenland push rattles markets

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday vowed an “unflinching” response to US President Donald Trump’s escalating pressure over Greenland, warning that his tactics risked driving transatlantic ties into a “downward spiral”.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she said, “Plunging us into a downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape. So our response will be unflinching, united and proportional.”

Her remarks landed after a volatile weekend in which Trump insisted that the US should control Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of NATO member Denmark, and warned that European nations opposing the move would face new 10 per cent tariffs.

The comments triggered an immediate political reaction in European capitals and a sharp market sell-off in the US, with S&P 500 futures sliding 1.5 per cent and Nasdaq 100 contracts down 1.8 per cent early Tuesday in New York — the steepest futures drop since November. European stocks also tumbled, falling 1.3 per cent and headed for a second consecutive session of losses.