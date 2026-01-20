Trump threatens 200 pc tariffs on French wine as Paris mocks Greenland obsession

US President Donald Trump has threatened 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and champagne after Paris signalled it would decline his invitation to join his self-styled 'Board of Peace', escalating the bizarre transatlantic row that has now roped in Greenland.

The president also disclosed, via Truth Social, a private message from French President Emmanuel Macron in which Macron queried Trump’s fixation on the Arctic territory, part of Denmark. Trump’s broadside against France came after Paris pointedly derided Washington, mocking US treasury secretary Scott Bessent’s attempt to justify Trump’s push on Greenland.

“I’ll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join,” Trump declared, referring to Macron.

The proposed US-led board was initially pitched as a mechanism to coordinate the reconstruction of war-ravaged Gaza, though the charter does not appear to restrict its remit to the occupied Palestinian territory.

Trump subsequently posted a private exchange with Macron, in which the French president told him that the two leaders “agree on the issues of Iran and Syria” but said he did not “understand” what Trump was “doing on Greenland?”

Macron offered to meet Trump and other G7 leaders on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying he could also invite Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians and Russians, and even proposed taking Trump out to dinner on Thursday.