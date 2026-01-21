Greenland PM asks citizens to prepare for possible American invasion

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede has urged citizens to be prepared for the possibility of an invasion, warning that rising geopolitical competition in the Arctic means the territory can no longer assume it will remain untouched by global conflicts.

In remarks that have drawn international attention, Egede said the changing security environment requires Greenlanders to be mentally and institutionally prepared for scenarios that were once considered unthinkable. While stressing that there is no immediate threat, he cautioned that developments in global politics and the Arctic region demand greater awareness and readiness.

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, occupies a strategically critical position between North America and Europe. Melting ice due to climate change has increased access to Arctic shipping routes and natural resources, intensifying interest from major global powers in the region.

Egede did not name any specific country or indicate that an invasion was imminent. However, he said Greenland must adapt to a world where great-power rivalry increasingly extends into the Arctic. He emphasised the importance of resilience, civil preparedness and close coordination with Denmark and international partners.

Defence and foreign policy remain the responsibility of Denmark, which has stepped up its focus on Arctic security in recent years.