Greenland PM asks citizens to prepare for possible American invasion
Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede cites rising geopolitical tensions, urges readiness as Arctic region gains strategic importance
Greenland Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede has urged citizens to be prepared for the possibility of an invasion, warning that rising geopolitical competition in the Arctic means the territory can no longer assume it will remain untouched by global conflicts.
In remarks that have drawn international attention, Egede said the changing security environment requires Greenlanders to be mentally and institutionally prepared for scenarios that were once considered unthinkable. While stressing that there is no immediate threat, he cautioned that developments in global politics and the Arctic region demand greater awareness and readiness.
Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, occupies a strategically critical position between North America and Europe. Melting ice due to climate change has increased access to Arctic shipping routes and natural resources, intensifying interest from major global powers in the region.
Egede did not name any specific country or indicate that an invasion was imminent. However, he said Greenland must adapt to a world where great-power rivalry increasingly extends into the Arctic. He emphasised the importance of resilience, civil preparedness and close coordination with Denmark and international partners.
Defence and foreign policy remain the responsibility of Denmark, which has stepped up its focus on Arctic security in recent years.
Copenhagen has announced plans to enhance surveillance, maritime patrols and defence infrastructure in and around Greenland, citing the need to safeguard sovereignty and regional stability.
Greenland is also linked to NATO through Denmark, further underscoring its strategic significance. The island already hosts a key US military installation, the Pituffik Space Base, which plays a role in missile warning and space surveillance.
Egede’s comments revive memories of earlier international attention on Greenland, including past expressions of interest by foreign leaders in acquiring or expanding influence over the territory. Such episodes have fuelled debate within Greenland about security, sovereignty and its long-term political future.
Greenlandic officials have sought to downplay fears of an immediate crisis, saying the prime minister’s remarks should be seen as a call for prudence rather than alarm. They stressed that preparedness is a responsible response to shifting geopolitical realities, not a signal that conflict is expected.
Analysts say Egede’s warning reflects broader concerns among Arctic nations as the region becomes increasingly central to global strategic calculations, making security planning an unavoidable issue even for remote and sparsely populated territories like Greenland.
