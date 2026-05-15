Trump ally’s ‘ASSIMILATION Act’ targets H-1B, OPT and family immigration

A sweeping Republican immigration proposal introduced by US Senator Tommy Tuberville could drastically reshape America’s legal immigration system, tightening rules for skilled workers, foreign students, asylum seekers, and family-based immigrants — with major implications for Indian nationals.

The 82-page bill, formally titled the “American System for Sustainable Immigration and Mass Immigration Limitations Achieved Through Imposing Oversight Nationally Act”, or the “ASSIMILATION Act,” seeks to overhaul the US immigration framework in favour of what its authors describe as a “merit-based system”.

The legislation has also been introduced in the House by Republican Congressman Andy Ogles.

One of the bill’s most significant provisions targets the H-1B visa programme, heavily used by Indian IT professionals and technology firms.

Under the proposal: