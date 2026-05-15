Trump ally’s ‘ASSIMILATION Act’ targets H-1B, OPT and family immigration
Move could hit thousands of Indian STEM students in US who rely on OPT for jobs and H-1B sponsorship
A sweeping Republican immigration proposal introduced by US Senator Tommy Tuberville could drastically reshape America’s legal immigration system, tightening rules for skilled workers, foreign students, asylum seekers, and family-based immigrants — with major implications for Indian nationals.
The 82-page bill, formally titled the “American System for Sustainable Immigration and Mass Immigration Limitations Achieved Through Imposing Oversight Nationally Act”, or the “ASSIMILATION Act,” seeks to overhaul the US immigration framework in favour of what its authors describe as a “merit-based system”.
The legislation has also been introduced in the House by Republican Congressman Andy Ogles.
One of the bill’s most significant provisions targets the H-1B visa programme, heavily used by Indian IT professionals and technology firms.
Under the proposal:
The annual H-1B cap would be slashed to 50,000 visas
Employers would be required to pay foreign workers at least 200% of the median wage for that role and location
H-1B visas would be restricted to a single three-year term
Extensions and renewals would be eliminated
Visa holders would be barred from applying for permanent residency unless they remain outside the US for at least two continuous years after expiry of their visa
The proposed changes could significantly impact Indian professionals, who make up one of the largest groups benefiting from US employment-based immigration programmes.
The bill also proposes eliminating the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which currently allows international students to work in the United States after graduation.
The move could affect thousands of Indian students pursuing higher education in the US, particularly in STEM fields where OPT serves as a key pathway to employment and eventual H-1B sponsorship.
The legislation seeks to sharply narrow family-sponsored immigration.
If passed:
Only spouses and unmarried children below 18 of US citizens would qualify as immediate relatives
Parents of US citizens would no longer be eligible for permanent immigration status
Parents could instead receive limited five-year nonimmigrant visas without work rights or public benefits
The proposal also raises the residency requirement for US citizenship from five years to 10 years and mandates B2-level English proficiency under international language standards.
The bill includes stricter asylum provisions as well:
Asylum applicants would no longer receive work authorisation while claims remain pending
A $500 asylum filing fee would be introduced
Nationwide mandatory use of E-Verify for new hires would be enforced
New civil and criminal penalties for visa overstays would be created
Backing the proposal, Tuberville said the US needed to reduce incentives for immigration beyond undocumented entry.
“Coming to this country is a privilege, not a right. If you hate this country and refuse to assimilate, we do not want you here,” he said in a statement accompanying the bill.
He also praised the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement policies, including deportations and tighter asylum controls.
Immigration remains one of the most contentious political issues in the United States ahead of the 2026 elections. Republicans under President Donald Trump have increasingly pushed for tougher border controls, reduced legal immigration pathways, and stricter enforcement measures.
The proposed ASSIMILATION Act is expected to intensify debate over the future of skilled immigration and America’s long-standing visa programmes.
With IANS inputs
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