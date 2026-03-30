Trump and Netanyahu’s war on Iran hits Indian workers and exporters alike

The government has started evacuating Indian workers from the war zone in West Asia. Already, an estimated 260,000 Indian nationals have returned home on evacuation and on commercial flights, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. At least two Indian workers have been killed in the war already. There are also the workers who were waiting to go to West Asia for jobs. Estimates from Indian recruitment agencies suggest that more than 300,000 jobs could be delayed because of the conflict.

It is of course good that the Indian workers have been brought home to safety, but these workers will not find jobs back home and the evacuation also means that the workers cannot send the remittances that sustained their families back in their villages. Remittances worth over Rs 12 lakh crore annually from the West Asian region risk getting affected with jewellery and garment exports besides pharmaceutical shipments bearing the brunt of it, given the deep integration of the Gulf with India’s external sector.​

Within the country the global wars have led 63 per cent of Indian companies to freeze hiring or downsize, with 15 per cent shifting to contracts, eroding job security and morale across manufacturing, IT, and services.

​The US-Iran war has severely disrupted Haryana's industries, particularly textiles and basmati rice exports, through LPG shortages, raw material price surges, and supply chain breakdowns. Around 400 dyeing units in Panipat have shut down due to LPG cuts, with PNG supplies rationed by 60 per cent to 150 units, idling 60 per cent of production across textiles and related sectors.

LPG scarcity has led to the closure of dyeing operations, the backbone of Panipat's Rs 60,000 crore handloom/textile industry (Rs 20,000 crore exports), forcing 125+ units in Barhi and Kundli to close. It is estimated that 300 textile factories in Haryana have shut down. More than 35,000 workers have become unemployed in the towns, with many migrant workers returning to their states. Agricultural workers too have been affected by the war and also by the climate changes which has destroyed crops in many parts of the country.

Wednesday, 1 April 2026 will bring workers and farmers on the streets demanding that the wars stop, the new labour codes be repealed and the farmers be protected. The Government has been sympathetic to the corporations and to business and industry. It has forgotten that its first duty or Raja Dharma is to protect the citizens of the country, the workers and farmers. It could begin by placing before the nation a report on how the working class has been impacted by the new technologies and the war and what measures the Government will take to protect the most vulnerable sections of Indian citizens.