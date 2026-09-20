Donald Trump announces ‘AI Force’, plans to appoint ‘AI Czar’

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to form an “AI Force” and appoint an “AI Czar” as Washington grapples with the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and concerns over its potential risks.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said he would not allow the “decimation or destruction” of AI, arguing that the US should support the industry’s growth while using existing criminal and civil justice systems to tackle potential wrongdoing.

“We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry,” Trump said, adding that the US would “cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows”.

Trump described AI as the next Industrial Revolution or Internet and claimed the technology could eventually account for as much as 25 per cent of US gross domestic product.

He also accused Democrats of promoting what he called “hoaxes”, including claims about the destruction of AI. Trump grouped those claims with his references to the Russia-Ukraine war and global warming, saying such issues had been “destroying” the United States.