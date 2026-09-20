Donald Trump announces ‘AI Force’, plans to appoint ‘AI Czar’
Trump says US will support AI growth while using existing laws to curb wrongdoing
US President Donald Trump has announced plans to form an “AI Force” and appoint an “AI Czar” as Washington grapples with the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and concerns over its potential risks.
In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said he would not allow the “decimation or destruction” of AI, arguing that the US should support the industry’s growth while using existing criminal and civil justice systems to tackle potential wrongdoing.
“We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry,” Trump said, adding that the US would “cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows”.
Trump described AI as the next Industrial Revolution or Internet and claimed the technology could eventually account for as much as 25 per cent of US gross domestic product.
He also accused Democrats of promoting what he called “hoaxes”, including claims about the destruction of AI. Trump grouped those claims with his references to the Russia-Ukraine war and global warming, saying such issues had been “destroying” the United States.
Trump did not provide details on the proposed AI Force, including its structure, membership or mandate, nor did he outline the responsibilities of the planned AI Czar.
The announcement comes amid an intensifying US debate over how to balance rapid AI development with concerns over national security, technology risks and potential misuse.
Earlier this week, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the United States could not afford to lose the artificial intelligence race to China and pledged action against Chinese individuals and companies accused of stealing technology from American businesses.
Speaking at a White House media availability, Blanche said AI offered significant benefits and rejected calls for the Justice Department to regulate or slow its development.
“We can’t lose the AI race to China, right?” Blanche said, echoing an argument also made by Trump and other US officials.
Blanche said the Justice Department would investigate criminal conduct involving AI but would not take on the role of a technology regulator. His remarks came amid warnings from technology leaders that increasingly capable AI systems could pose national security and other serious risks.
The planned AI Force and AI Czar would add to the Trump administration’s broader efforts to strengthen the US position in the global AI race while addressing concerns over misuse of the technology.
With IANS inputs