Trump signs Russia, Iran sanctions law allowing tariffs of up to 100 pc

US President Donald Trump has signed legislation expanding sanctions on Russia and Iran and authorising tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue to buy significant quantities of Russian oil and gas.

The White House said Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 on 18 September.

The legislation expands statutory sanctions, tariffs and prohibitions targeting Russia, while extending existing sanctions on Iran.

It also targets Russia’s leadership and energy sector, as well as entities involved in its defence industry and so-called “shadow fleet”, which the US says is used to support Russian energy exports and evade sanctions.

The law gives Trump broad discretion over its implementation, including determining which countries face tariffs, the rates imposed and whether certain sanctions provisions are waived.

Under the legislation, duties of up to 100% are to be imposed on goods imported from countries that rank among the five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas by total volume during the 12 months preceding enactment.