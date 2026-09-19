Trump signs Russia, Iran sanctions law allowing tariffs of up to 100 pc
New law expands sanctions on Moscow and targets countries buying Russian oil and gas, including India and China
US President Donald Trump has signed legislation expanding sanctions on Russia and Iran and authorising tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue to buy significant quantities of Russian oil and gas.
The White House said Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 on 18 September.
The legislation expands statutory sanctions, tariffs and prohibitions targeting Russia, while extending existing sanctions on Iran.
It also targets Russia’s leadership and energy sector, as well as entities involved in its defence industry and so-called “shadow fleet”, which the US says is used to support Russian energy exports and evade sanctions.
The law gives Trump broad discretion over its implementation, including determining which countries face tariffs, the rates imposed and whether certain sanctions provisions are waived.
Under the legislation, duties of up to 100% are to be imposed on goods imported from countries that rank among the five largest purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas by total volume during the 12 months preceding enactment.
The provisions are due to take effect within 30 days of Trump signing the law.
The legislation provides an exemption from gas-related duties for countries whose Russian gas imports accounted for less than 15% of Russia’s total exports during the relevant period, provided they have taken “significant steps” to reduce those imports.
India and China are among the major buyers of Russian energy and could therefore face tariffs under the new framework, depending on how the Trump administration implements the law and determines the relevant purchasing data.
The legislation also authorises sanctions against foreign individuals and entities involved in supporting Russian energy production or helping Moscow evade sanctions. These provisions cover vessel owners, operators, managers, insurers and other parties involved in activities covered by the law.
The House of Representatives passed the legislation on Wednesday before it was signed by Trump.
The law comes amid continued US efforts to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine and on Iran over its nuclear programme and regional activities.
The legislation does not automatically impose a 100% tariff on India or China. The extent of any measures against individual countries will depend on decisions by the US administration under the authority provided by the law.