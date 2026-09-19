Russia holds parliamentary polls in areas seized from Ukraine

Russia is holding parliamentary elections that for the first time include residents of Ukrainian territories annexed by Moscow during the war, as the Kremlin seeks to consolidate its control over the regions.

Voting across Russia began on Friday and will continue until Sunday, while polling in Russian-held parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been under way since late August. Russian authorities cited security concerns for the extended voting period.

Moscow says the four regions, which it calls the “new regions”, have more than 3.5 million registered voters. Russia declared them annexed in September 2022 despite not having full control over any of the territories. The annexations have not been internationally recognised.

Voting is also taking place in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

At a polling station in the Russian-held part of Donetsk, voters were seen casting ballots while an armed Russian soldier stood nearby.

Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the voting in the annexed territories in a speech on Wednesday, saying residents there would be voting for the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, “for the first time since their reunification with Russia”.

Russian soldiers involved in the war are also eligible to vote, Putin said.

The election is the first wartime parliamentary election to the State Duma and comes as Moscow seeks to demonstrate political support for its war and reinforce its claims over the occupied territories.

“Your choice and resolve will once again demonstrate that millions of people stand behind our fighters,” Putin said, adding that Russia was a “united people” bound by shared values and historical memory.