Russian attacks kill four and injure 61 across Ukraine
Missiles and drones strike Kyiv and several other regions, damaging homes, offices, warehouses and transport infrastructure
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people and injured 61 over the past 24 hours.
Sixteen people, including two children, were injured in an overnight missile and drone barrage on Kyiv.
Ukraine said it destroyed or suppressed 131 aerial targets, while strikes were recorded at 36 locations.
At least four people were killed and 61 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, as an overnight barrage of missiles and drones struck Kyiv and several other regions, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Sixteen people were injured in the capital, including a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram.
The administration reported attacks at more than 10 locations across Kyiv. Residential buildings, offices, warehouses, vehicles and other structures sustained damage.
In the Dniprovsky district, the strikes damaged a warehouse, an office building, residential properties and cars. A warehouse was hit in the Solomyansky district, while a warehouse and vehicles were damaged in Darnitsky.
The roof of a non-residential building was also damaged in the Podilsky district.
Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia used ballistic and cruise missiles, along with 157 drones and decoys, during the overnight assault.
Ukrainian forces destroyed or electronically suppressed 131 aerial targets, it said. Direct strikes were recorded at 36 locations, while debris from intercepted weapons fell at five sites.
The principal targets of the overnight attack were the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions, according to the Air Force.
Elsewhere, two people were killed and five injured in the Donetsk region. One person died and 14 others were wounded in Kherson, while another person was killed and 15 people, including children, were injured in the Sumy region.
Six people, including two children, were injured in Odesa, where a multi-storey residential building and private homes were damaged.
Five people were wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region.
In the Mykolaiv region, a Kyiv–Mykolaiv passenger train and transport infrastructure came under attack. A critical infrastructure facility was also targeted in Kropyvnytskyi.
The attacks damaged residential properties, educational institutions, administrative buildings, offices and warehouses across the affected regions.
With PTI inputs