Russian attacks kill four and injure 61 across Ukraine

At least four people were killed and 61 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, as an overnight barrage of missiles and drones struck Kyiv and several other regions, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Sixteen people were injured in the capital, including a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram.

The administration reported attacks at more than 10 locations across Kyiv. Residential buildings, offices, warehouses, vehicles and other structures sustained damage.

In the Dniprovsky district, the strikes damaged a warehouse, an office building, residential properties and cars. A warehouse was hit in the Solomyansky district, while a warehouse and vehicles were damaged in Darnitsky.

The roof of a non-residential building was also damaged in the Podilsky district.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia used ballistic and cruise missiles, along with 157 drones and decoys, during the overnight assault.