US envoys Witkoff, Kushner head to Kyiv after talks with Putin in Moscow

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to arrive in Kyiv on Sunday for their first visit to the Ukrainian capital as Washington seeks to revive efforts to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The visit follows a more than three-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday. Witkoff and Kushner, who is also US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, are attempting to restart peace talks amid a sharp escalation in Russian and Ukrainian aerial attacks.

The diplomatic push comes as Russian and Ukrainian forces remain largely deadlocked along the 1,250-km front line, while Moscow has stepped up the use of fast-flying, jet-powered drones against Ukrainian cities.

Kyiv has been subjected to frequent air-raid alerts, with Russian strikes recently extending into daylight hours. Ukraine has also continued long-range attacks inside Russia, targeting military facilities and other infrastructure.

As the US envoys began their diplomatic mission, Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to pause strikes on each other’s capitals while the talks are under way.

No breakthrough announced after Putin meeting

Saturday’s meeting between Putin and the US envoys ended without any announcement of a breakthrough.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, described the discussions as “constructive, frank and useful” but did not disclose specific outcomes.