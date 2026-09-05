Russian drone strikes Ukraine security service HQ, US talks on war expected

A Russian drone struck the headquarters of Ukraine’s security service in central Kyiv on Friday, 4 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, ahead of diplomatic talks with US officials aimed at ending the war.

The air war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified as the conflict approaches five years since Moscow invaded its neighbour. Russia has increasingly deployed fast-flying, jet-powered drones, while the recurring wail of air-raid sirens has become part of daily life in Kyiv.

The headquarters of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), located near the historic St Sophia Cathedral and several international hotels, is among the agencies involved in deep-strike operations inside Russian territory. Twelve people were wounded in Friday’s attack, local authorities said.

“The drone was deliberately targeted at the head of the SBU's office in that building,” Zelenskyy said.

He wrote on Telegram that acting SBU chief Oleksandr Poklad had briefed him on a response, including possible targets.

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha called the strike a “major escalation” that came as efforts to revive peace talks appeared to be gaining momentum. 'Moscow launched this strike during a renewed push for peace — laying bare its true rejection of diplomacy,' Sybiha said in a post on X.