Ukraine: Russian attacks hit homes in Kyiv, Odesa regions, 8 wounded

Russian aerial attacks struck residential buildings in Ukraine's Kyiv and Odesa regions overnight and into the morning of Wednesday, 2 September, wounding at least eight civilians, including a child, local officials said. The Ukrainian air force said the two regions bore the brunt of the latest barrage.

The air war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified as the conflict enters its fifth year following Moscow's invasion. The front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine remain largely deadlocked, while US efforts to broker a peace settlement have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traded threats late on Tuesday over their next steps. Zelenskyy warned foreign airlines that Russian airspace was no longer safe because of Ukraine's long-range drone attacks, saying "Russian airspace will effectively be closing".

He said the military pressure was aimed at forcing Russia to agree to peace negotiations.

Putin accused Zelenskyy of "state terrorism", saying: "We don't negotiate with terrorists." At a late-night news conference on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan, Putin also addressed reports that Ukraine had used British-made drones to strike targets inside Russia.

Asked whether Russia would target British military facilities if the UK continued supplying weapons to Ukraine, Putin declined to rule it out. Smiling slightly, he said the answer was "a military secret".

China and North Korea have provided military support to Russia, while Iran has also backed Moscow in previous years.