Russian strikes kill 27 near Kyiv as capital faces 3rd day of air raids

At least 27 people have been killed in a Russian attack on Ukraine’s Bucha district near the capital Kyiv, local officials said on Saturday, as Russian strikes continued to disrupt life across the region.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said at least 50 residential buildings were damaged in the attack. A large-scale fire also broke out following the strikes, with flames spreading to homes and a restaurant.

Emergency crews were responding to the fires and assessing the damage in the affected areas, while authorities continued to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

The Bucha district, located northwest of Kyiv, has been repeatedly affected by the war since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The latest attack has added to pressure on the capital region as residents face another prolonged period of air raid alerts.

Almost constant air raid warnings have gripped Kyiv for a third consecutive day, severely disrupting civilian life and economic activity in the capital. Businesses have faced interruptions while residents have been forced to seek shelter amid the continuing threat of Russian missile and drone strikes.

The latest casualties come as Russian attacks continue across Ukraine, with civilian infrastructure and residential areas among the sites affected.

The scale of the damage in Bucha district was still being assessed on Saturday, and officials did not immediately provide further details about the circumstances of the attack or the identities of those killed.