Russian drones target Kyiv for 2nd day, Ukraine warns of ‘weaponised winter’

Russian forces on Friday, 28 August resumed their drone barrage of the Kyiv region, damaging more than a dozen apartment buildings and warehouses on the second straight day of aerial attacks, Ukrainian officials said.

Prolonged air raids on Kyiv on Thursday effectively locked down the capital for 15 hours, choking economic activity and severely disrupting civilian life, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said. Longer alerts are a daily reality in regions closer to the front line, it said, more than four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Russian drone and missile attacks are also increasingly targeting Ukraine’s power grid in what officials describe as an annual campaign to “weaponise winter”. In the southern Kherson region, where glide bombs forced a combined heat and power plant to shut down a day earlier, authorities warned of prolonged power and heating outages and urged residents who can to move to safer areas.

Russian strikes in the Kyiv region damaged 14 warehouses, 16 private houses, three apartment buildings and 16 vehicles, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said Friday.

The State Emergency Service said a second drone struck one location after emergency crews arrived, in what the military calls a “double tap” targeting first responders. One person was killed and two were wounded in the attacks, officials said.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces overnight struck a warehouse storing Ukraine’s Flamingo cruise missiles and rocket-booster fuel in the Kyiv region. Ukrainian officials did not immediately confirm the claim, which the Associated Press could not independently verify.