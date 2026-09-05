US envoys Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Moscow in fresh push for Russia-Ukraine peace

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Saturday in a fresh attempt to revive stalled efforts to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as both sides continued to exchange heavy air and drone strikes.

The envoys were met at the airport by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported. They are expected to meet President Vladimir Putin before travelling to Kyiv on Sunday, in what would be their first visit to the Ukrainian capital.

US President Donald Trump has said the two envoys are carrying a proposal to end the war. The latest diplomatic push comes after previous US-backed negotiations lost momentum, with Washington’s attention also focused in recent months on its war with Iran.

Witkoff and Kushner last visited Moscow in January, when they met Putin at the Kremlin. They have not previously visited Kyiv.

Zelenskyy offers airstrike pause

The diplomatic effort comes against a backdrop of intensifying attacks along the 1,250-km front line and deep inside both countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would refrain from airstrikes during the US envoys’ visit and urged Moscow to reciprocate.

“We have taken note of this Russian move, and next week we will adjust our operation accordingly regarding Russian airspace, which has become dangerous because of our drones and missiles in the sky,” Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

“There will be no airstrikes from our side, and Russia must do the same,” he added.