'Appeasement never pays': Congress jabs govt on US Russia sanctions Bill

Congress accuses Modi government of ‘surrendering’ to US pressure after Washington threatened tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil.

The Opposition alleged that India was yielding to US on issues including Russian oil, UPI charges and the Pakistan ceasefire, and demanded clarity.

The MEA said India was monitoring developments and would take all necessary steps to protect its economic interests and energy security

The Congress on Thursday, 17 September stepped up its attack on the Narendra Modi government after the US House of Representatives passed legislation giving President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries, including India, that continue to buy Russian oil and gas.

The Opposition party accused the government of remaining silent in the face of what it described as US pressure, alleging that the Modi government was willing to compromise India’s energy security and foreign policy interests to keep Washington happy.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 was passed by the House in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday, after clearing the Senate in August. It now goes to Trump for his signature. The legislation targets Russia’s leadership and energy sector, as well as vessels in the so-called ‘shadow fleet’ used to evade sanctions on Russian oil deliveries. It also gives Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian energy, including India and China.

Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal, reacting to the passage, warned India and China to stop buying Russian energy. “China and India, you better buy your oil and gas somewhere else,” Blumenthal told reporters after the vote.