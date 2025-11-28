Trump announces permanent pause on migration from ‘Third World’ countries

In the aftermath of a shooting near the White House, US President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping immigration policy, declaring a “permanent pause” on migration from what he referred to as “Third World Countries.”

Trump made the announcement late at night on his Truth Social platform, criticising the previous Biden administration for allegedly enabling “illegal admissions” that, he claimed, had undermined improvements in living standards despite technological progress.

In his statement, Trump said the measures would halt migration, terminate what he described as millions of “illegal admissions” under Biden, remove migrants deemed non-contributing or a security risk, end federal benefits for non-citizens, and deport individuals “incompatible with Western civilisation.” He did not specify which countries would be affected.

The origins of ‘Third World’

The term “Third World” was first coined in 1952 by French demographer Alfred Sauvy. Originally, it described nations that remained unaligned during the Cold War, standing between the NATO-aligned “First World” and the Communist “Second World.” Sauvy also linked the term to underdevelopment and anticolonial movements, offering a framework for political and social analysis.

During the Cold War, countries such as Switzerland, Finland, Ireland, and Austria technically fell under the Third World category, despite their advanced economies today. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the term’s meaning shifted to denote economically disadvantaged or developing nations, often associated with high poverty, political instability, and low industrialisation.