Trump announces up to 100% tariffs on drone imports over national security

US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports of unmanned drones and their components, arguing that the measures are necessary to safeguard national security and strengthen America’s domestic drone industry.

According to a statement from the White House, the new tariff regime is designed to curb the United States’ dependence on foreign suppliers in a strategically important sector that is currently dominated by Chinese manufacturers.

Under the new policy, certain unmanned aircraft systems will face tariffs as high as 100 per cent. The steepest duties will apply to larger drones weighing more than 25 kilograms, as well as systems fitted with technologies that the administration considers sensitive from a national security perspective.

Among the capabilities cited by the White House are thermal imaging systems and docking stations, technologies that can play a critical role in sophisticated drone operations, surveillance and other advanced applications.

Smaller drones, meanwhile, will be subject to a lower tariff of 25 per cent.

The Trump administration said the measures are intended to give American manufacturers greater room to expand, while encouraging investment in the domestic production of drones, components and related technologies. The White House argued that reducing reliance on overseas supply chains would not only strengthen the country’s industrial base but also help build a more resilient and self-sufficient drone manufacturing ecosystem.