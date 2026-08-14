Trump announces up to 100% tariffs on drone imports over national security
White House says tariffs aim to reduce US dependence on foreign suppliers in a sector dominated by Chinese manufacturers
US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports of unmanned drones and their components, arguing that the measures are necessary to safeguard national security and strengthen America’s domestic drone industry.
According to a statement from the White House, the new tariff regime is designed to curb the United States’ dependence on foreign suppliers in a strategically important sector that is currently dominated by Chinese manufacturers.
Under the new policy, certain unmanned aircraft systems will face tariffs as high as 100 per cent. The steepest duties will apply to larger drones weighing more than 25 kilograms, as well as systems fitted with technologies that the administration considers sensitive from a national security perspective.
Among the capabilities cited by the White House are thermal imaging systems and docking stations, technologies that can play a critical role in sophisticated drone operations, surveillance and other advanced applications.
Smaller drones, meanwhile, will be subject to a lower tariff of 25 per cent.
The Trump administration said the measures are intended to give American manufacturers greater room to expand, while encouraging investment in the domestic production of drones, components and related technologies. The White House argued that reducing reliance on overseas supply chains would not only strengthen the country’s industrial base but also help build a more resilient and self-sufficient drone manufacturing ecosystem.
The move comes against the backdrop of China’s formidable presence in the global drone industry. Chinese manufacturer DJI, founded in 2006, has emerged as the dominant player in the sector, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global drone market in recent years, according to several studies.
The latest US action further intensifies the increasingly fraught economic and technological relationship between Washington and Beijing. Drones have emerged as a particularly sensitive area as governments around the world seek greater control over technologies with potential military, surveillance and critical-infrastructure applications.
Most of the newly announced US tariff duties are expected to come into effect on 3 September, adding another layer to the expanding web of trade restrictions between the world’s two largest economies.
The announcement also follows a fresh move by Beijing against the US drone sector. Last week, China announced restrictions on drone exports to the United States and blacklisted six companies, saying the measures were a response to American trade sanctions linked to concerns over forced labour and national security.
Beijing’s action came just days after Washington imposed new tariffs on China and 59 other countries, further widening the scope of an already complex trade dispute.
With drones and their critical components now joining the growing list of goods caught in the crossfire, the latest measures underscore how trade policy is increasingly intertwined with technology and national security. Washington maintains that the tariffs will help revive domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported drone technology, while the escalating tit-for-tat measures with Beijing threaten to deepen tensions across the global technology and trade landscape.
With IANS inputs