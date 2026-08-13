Lawsuit challenges Trump Media’s paid access to presidential posts on Truth Social

The Intercept and the nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation have filed a federal lawsuit against US President Donald Trump, seeking to block his social media company from charging subscribers for immediate access to his posts.

The complaint, filed on Wednesday, alleges that the subscription service restricts access to information of public importance and allows Trump to benefit financially by providing paying customers with potentially market-moving government announcements before they reach the wider public.

The lawsuit argues that the arrangement violates the First Amendment’s protections for a free press by denying journalists and the public equal access to presidential communications. It also invokes the Fifth Amendment, contending that the government cannot impose arbitrary charges for access to official information.

Trump has been named in his official capacity, alongside White House aide Natalie Harp and Deputy Chief of Staff Daniel Scavino. The case is due to be heard in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.