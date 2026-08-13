Lawsuit challenges Trump Media’s paid access to presidential posts on Truth Social
Lawsuit argues that Truth API allows US president to profit from advance access to public announcements that could influence financial markets
The Intercept and the nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation have filed a federal lawsuit against US President Donald Trump, seeking to block his social media company from charging subscribers for immediate access to his posts.
The complaint, filed on Wednesday, alleges that the subscription service restricts access to information of public importance and allows Trump to benefit financially by providing paying customers with potentially market-moving government announcements before they reach the wider public.
The lawsuit argues that the arrangement violates the First Amendment’s protections for a free press by denying journalists and the public equal access to presidential communications. It also invokes the Fifth Amendment, contending that the government cannot impose arbitrary charges for access to official information.
Trump has been named in his official capacity, alongside White House aide Natalie Harp and Deputy Chief of Staff Daniel Scavino. The case is due to be heard in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.
At the centre of the dispute is Truth API, a subscription product launched by Trump Media and Technology Group on August 1 after being announced in July. The service reportedly charges between $60,000 and $100,000 a month for real-time access to posts by Trump and other prominent Truth Social accounts.
According to the complaint, more than 10 customers had subscribed to the service by the company’s 10 August earnings call.
The plaintiffs argue that Trump frequently uses Truth Social to communicate policy decisions and comment on international developments that can affect financial markets. His statements on the US-Israel war on Iran, for instance, have influenced global oil prices.
Trump remains the largest shareholder in Trump Media and Technology Group. His stake is currently valued at about $1 billion, down from approximately $4 billion when it was placed in a trust in early 2025.
Ben Muessig, editor-in-chief of The Intercept, accused Trump of attempting to “privatize” government information for personal gain and said the publication would challenge the arrangement in court.
Trump Media rejected the criticism, arguing that presidential communications are already distributed through numerous platforms and news organisations, many of which operate paid subscription APIs.
The White House has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.