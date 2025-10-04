Modi’s Truth Social experiment: Will social media succeed where diplomacy failed?

There was a time, not too long ago, when India’s relations with the United States took an unexpected downturn. High-level diplomatic meetings were not yielding results, and even seasoned foreign policy experts were at a loss. Amid this unease, a columnist half-jokingly suggested an idea — perhaps India should try 'golf diplomacy'. After all, US President Donald Trump was known for his love of the game, and catching him in his comfort zone might just melt the ice.

But there was one small problem — Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t play golf.

So, in an uncharacteristic move, Modi seemed to choose another form of outreach. On 17 March, he joined Truth Social, the social media platform launched by Donald Trump after his tumultuous departure from mainstream networks like X. The app has since evolved into a global megaphone for political expression, where Trump’s account, @realdonaldtrump, continued to dominate conversations.

“Delighted to be on Truth Social!” read Modi’s inaugural post, accompanied by a photograph of him waving to a massive crowd at Motera Stadium in Gujarat. The symbolism was hard to miss — a leader at home addressing a global audience, yet with a very specific target in mind.