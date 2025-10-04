Modi’s Truth Social experiment: Will social media succeed where diplomacy failed?
There was a time, not too long ago, when India’s relations with the United States took an unexpected downturn. High-level diplomatic meetings were not yielding results, and even seasoned foreign policy experts were at a loss. Amid this unease, a columnist half-jokingly suggested an idea — perhaps India should try 'golf diplomacy'. After all, US President Donald Trump was known for his love of the game, and catching him in his comfort zone might just melt the ice.
But there was one small problem — Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t play golf.
So, in an uncharacteristic move, Modi seemed to choose another form of outreach. On 17 March, he joined Truth Social, the social media platform launched by Donald Trump after his tumultuous departure from mainstream networks like X. The app has since evolved into a global megaphone for political expression, where Trump’s account, @realdonaldtrump, continued to dominate conversations.
“Delighted to be on Truth Social!” read Modi’s inaugural post, accompanied by a photograph of him waving to a massive crowd at Motera Stadium in Gujarat. The symbolism was hard to miss — a leader at home addressing a global audience, yet with a very specific target in mind.
Over the following weeks, Modi’s posts began to chart a clear pattern. His messages often referenced the United States, tagged American figures, or reached out to the Indian diaspora settled there. He posted a message of sympathy for victims of the Texas floods, but there was nothing about the devastating floods in Punjab or landslides and cloud bursts in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. His digital gaze seemed set firmly westward.
Several of Modi’s Truth Social posts were directly addressed to Trump, often tagging him or reposting his statements. In one message, he even replied to Trump’s comment with a succinct, “Thank you, Mr. Trump.”
Interestingly, Modi’s Truth Social activity made no mention of Operation Sindoor, the high-risk military operation that dominated Indian news at the time, nor of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that shook the nation. However, two of his posts did feature photographs from his visit to the Adampur Air Force Station shortly after Operation Sindoor.
Then, on 4 October, came a notable moment. Two consecutive posts appeared from Modi’s account, both warmly acknowledging Trump’s efforts to mediate in the Gaza crisis. Each tagged the US President directly, and both were crafted in the formal yet familiar tone that has become Modi’s social media hallmark.
Whether this new form of 'Truth Social diplomacy' will yield tangible results remains uncertain. Experts in foreign relations are sceptical about whether hashtags and posts can achieve what conventional diplomacy currently cannot.
