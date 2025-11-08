Trump announces US boycott of G20 Summit in South Africa over ‘abuse of white farmers’

US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will boycott the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa, accusing the host nation of mistreating its minority white farming community. The South African government has firmly rejected the allegations, describing them as baseless and misleading.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump said it was a “total disgrace” that South Africa was hosting the summit, alleging that Afrikaners —descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers — were facing violence, killings, and illegal land seizures. “No US Government Official will attend as long as these human rights abuses continue. I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida,” he wrote.

The move marks one of the rare instances of a diplomatic boycott by the United States of a major global forum. It also signals an increasingly combative approach from the Trump administration towards South Africa, a country that currently holds the rotating presidency of the G20.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly dismissed claims of widespread persecution of white farmers, calling them “completely false.”